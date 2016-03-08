Insigne: 'No Liverpool regrets'

Lorenzo Insigne spoke to the Swiss TV RSI before the upcoming Europa League match against Zurich.



ON MILIK’S MISTAKE AGAINST LIVERPOOL – “He didn’t score that goal, but we did not miss the qualification for that episode. We went out of Champions League due to matches like the one against Red Star. Now it's not about Liverpool but only about Zurich”. ON



EUROPA LEAGUE AS A STEP BACK – “The Europa League is a European competition. It is not the Champions League but we will try to honor it until the end and win the trophy”.



ON ZURICH – “I do not know much of Zurich, I do not follow them but they won against Bayern Leverkusen. We’ll face an organized team. Surely, they will give their best because playing against Napoli is always a great test”.



ON NAPOLI FANS AT THE STADIUM – “We are preparing well, there will be many Neapolitans in Zurich and we will try to satisfy them with a victory".