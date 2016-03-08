Insigne recovering, looks set for Arsenal return

04 April at 13:45

Corriere dello Sport reveals how positive news could come from the recovery of Lorenzo Insigne for Carlo Ancelotti: 

 

"Mertens is there and he also fights together with Napoli: half an hour in the field is enough and advances to feel good, to think about Genoa but, especially at the Arsenal. Hysaj is there and looks with the others, from the bench: and this also means that in an emergency he can be considered at least that.

 

Insigne is making great strides, wanting could even be risked Sunday evening, and this could happen or not, it depends on the answers that the body will give, obviously we think towards the Emirates. Then there will be to verify the recovery of Chiriches, one more defender can always serve "

