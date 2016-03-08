Insigne reveals most surprising thing about Ancelotti
17 July at 10:30Napoli star Lorenzo Insigne has revealed the most surprising thing about new partenopei boss Carlo Ancelotti.
The former Bayern Munich, Paris Saint-Germain and Chelsea boss was appointed as Napoli's boss about a month ago to replace Maurizio Sarri, who has now taken charge of Premier League giants Chelsea.
In an interview that Insigne recently gave, he talked about the most surprising thing about Ancelotti.
He said: "The simplicity of the gestures, taking a shower with us, take advantage of every moment in the dressing room or table to talk, group."
"He almost forces the new ones to get on a chair and sing, to share everything. Even the president is more serene since he is there."
For more transfer news and updates, click here.
Go to comments