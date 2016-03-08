Those crazy young Italians are at it again!

As you can see, the Napoli star hid behind a curtain in Balo’s room, and made him leap with fear as he emerged from it.

The two were called up by new Coach Roberto Mancini to face Poland and Portugal in the UEFA Nations League, which Italy need to do well in to qualify for the European Championships in 2020.

Check out the video below!

Insigne and Balotelli.

While Mario Balotelli gets endless media stick for his character issues, the Nice striker showed his other face in a recent Instagram video, portraying Lorenzo Insigne and his team-mates pranking him.