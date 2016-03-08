Insigne still injured; will miss Roma-Napoli

29 March at 15:55
Another injury for Lorenzo Insigne, who previously returned in record time from an injury to his right adductor, which he sustained before the international break. 
 
However, as revealed by a club statement, the captain was forced to stop training today due to a muscle contraction in his right adductor. In other words, the same problem which kept him out before. 
 
As reported by Sky Italia, this means that Insigne will miss the game against Roma on Sunday, which is a big blow for manager Carlo Ancelotti. 

