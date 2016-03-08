Insigne: 'This year we have a great opportunity..'

Napoli star Lorenzo Insigne believes that the club has a great opportunity to win silverware this season.



The partenopei picked up a 4-1 win over Lecce today and Insigne scored a goal from the spot.



After the game, he talked to DAZN and said: ​ "The coach is giving everyone confidence, we all feel important and this is the strength of our group. Anyone who plays gives the maximum, only in this way can we achieve the maximum."



" We did a match in the Champions League, now we needed these three important points to keep up with the others. This year there can be a great possibility, we must try to exploit it."