Insigne valued at 100 million by Napoli, contract seems more likely than departure, the details

After two decisive goals against Greece and Bosnia that have put Italy in control of Group J, Lorenzo Insigne is now once again the talk of the transfer market.



Insigne experienced a slow end to the season, only scoring 3 goals in the last 16 games, which created bad mood in Naples, even leading to the fans booing the player from the stands.



However, that has not stopped his agent Mino Raiola considering a renewal of the players deal, which expires in 2022 at 4.5 million euros per season.



The will of the parties is to continue together as De Laurentiis sees his man unsellable for anything less than 100 million (with the player asking for 8-9 million euros net for the salary) a figure that so far has deterred any possible suitor.



Champion’s League winners Liverpool had been linked with the player in the past however it seems unlikely they would be willing to offer the asking price. Juventus have also been linked with the player.





