Insigne: 'We plan to use Sarri-Juve to challenge for Scudetto'
17 July at 13:40Lorenzo Insigne, Napoli forward, has given an interview to Radio Kiss Kiss about a number of topics.
"Koulibaly is Europe's strongest defender Manolas is just as great and will give us a hand to concede less goals. And let's not forget about other excellent defenders such as Chiriches and Maksimovic.
"James Rodriguez? The doors are open for all strong players. We welcome them all well because we are a great goal. James is a true number 10, he has quality and together with us he would be great, but the choices are up to the coach and the company.
"Central midfielders? Allan has just won the Copa América with Brazil, Zielinski for me is a top player even if he still does not have the Neapolitan attitude, while Fabian has shown to have so much quality. I admit I didn't know him, I was very surprised to see him play.
"Tired of second place? I would say so. We know we have a great competitor like the Juve, but also that this year something could change with the new coach. Sarri has never had a great start with us, even though there are great champions in Juventus. Between us there is a great desire to win the Scudetto, there has been every year. But we know that we don't play alone, there are also other teams."
Go to comments