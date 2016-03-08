Insigne: 'We plan to use Sarri-Juve to challenge for Scudetto'

Lorenzo Insigne, Napoli forward, has given an interview to Radio Kiss Kiss about a number of topics.



"​Koulibaly is Europe's strongest defender Manolas is just as great and will give us a hand to concede less goals. And let's not forget about other excellent defenders such as Chiriches and Maksimovic.



"James Rodriguez? ​The doors are open for all strong players. We welcome them all well because we are a great goal. James is a true number 10, he has quality and together with us he would be great, but the choices are up to the coach and the company.



"Central midfielders? ​Allan has just won the Copa América with Brazil, Zielinski for me is a top player even if he still does not have the Neapolitan attitude, while Fabian has shown to have so much quality. I admit I didn't know him, I was very surprised to see him play.



"​Tired of second place? I would say so. We know we have a great competitor like the Juve, but also that this year something could change with the new coach. Sarri has never had a great start with us, even though there are great champions in Juventus. Between us there is a great desire to win the Scudetto, there has been every year. But we know that we don't play alone, there are also other teams."