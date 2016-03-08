Inspirational Mihajlovic continues to coach from the hospital as he battles cancer
04 August at 11:45Two months ago, Italian football icon Sinisa Mihajlovic revealed that he needed to temporarily step down from his role as head coach of Bologna to battle against leukemia; a cancer which targets the body's blood-forming tissues and cells.
Having been hospitalised since June 15th, however, Mihajlovic has been going above and beyond the call of duty to continue coaching his Bologna side. A Bologna employee revealed to La Repubblica Mihajlovic's reaction after the pre-season loss to German side Cologne, saying that "We were having dinner, we were in another room, but the screams were heard all right. Well, it's a good sign, it means that the coach is fit."
Furthermore, Mihajlovic has been doing everything in his power to remain an active part of the coaching at the rossoblu club. Constant emails are exchanged between the Serbian and his team and staff, live training sessions and workouts are streamed to his PC, daily training and match data is sent to him by club analyst Davide Lamberti and he also takes part in video conferences with his staff on some days.
Everyone at Bologna is working hard to impress Mihajlovic and the former Lazio and Inter midfielder's story is truly inspirational; as he continues to fight against the harrowing disease whilst doing all he can for the club that he helped pull out of the ashes.
