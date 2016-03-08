Inter 0 - 1 Lazio, Ratings: SMS goal settles it against toothless Inter

Lazio beat Inter 1 – 0 at San Siro to move into 5, who have goalkeeper Handanovic to thank for keeping them in the game throughout. Milinković-Savic headed hope a whipped cross from Alberto after only 12 minutes and defended gallantly as a strikerless Inter failed to create any real goal score opportunities.Inter4-2-3-1Handanović 7.5 – Could do nothing with the goal. Looked alert coming off his line. Made an important save from Bastos just before half time. Inter have him to thank for keeping them in the game.D’Ambrosio 5.5 – Not his finest game. Was taken off for Candreva late on as Spalletti went all out for the point.Miranda 6.5 – All his experience shone through, calm in possession.Škriniar 6 – Should have scored when he blasted over the bar after Strakosha parried a cross right into his path. Was beaten too easily today.Asamoah 6.5 – Another solid performance by the Ghanaian.Brozović 5.5 – Failed to pick up SMS for the game’s opener. His body language wasn’t great throughout.Vecino 6.5 – Has done well in his new role, slightly further forward breaking into the box. Was a hand full for the Lazio defenders at times.Valero 5 – Pretty invisible, nothing came off for him.Politano 6 – Started brightly. Constantly looked to cut in on his left with varying degrees of success.Perišić 6 – Looked threatening and ran at Felipe at any given opportunity but didn’t have many targets to aim for in the box.Keita 6 – Was fired up against his former club but he failed to properly test the goalkeeper. Doesn’t quite have the positional sense or cutting edge to play as a lone striker.SUBS:Nainggolan (73’) 5.5,Candreva (78’) N/A, Mário (84’) N/ALazio3-5-2Strakosha 6.5, Bastos 7, Acerbi 7, Felipe 6.5, Rômulo 6.5, Alberto 7.5, Lucas 7.5, Milinković-Savic 7, Lulić 6.5, Correa 6, Immobile 7 SUBS: Caicedo (27’) 6, Parolo (65’) 6.