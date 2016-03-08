Inter 1-1 Lecce: Player Ratings - Important points dropped for Conte's men

Conte's men took the lead in the second half through Bastoni, who got his head to a lovely cross by Biraghi. From there on, it all looked fine and well but the home side weren't out of the contest just yet. Just six minutes later, the response came.

Mancuso finished off a lovely move to bring his side back to level pegging. Although Inter pushed forward in the last minutes of the game, Lecce were able to see out the draw and thus give Juventus a big change for tonight's clash with Parma.

Take a look at our gallery to see the player ratings of the Inter players.

Juventus will have a big opportunity this evening. As Inter only managed a draw away at Lecce, the Bianconeri can go four points clear at the top of the standings. For the Nerazzurri, certainly, today's scoreline is disappointing to say the least.