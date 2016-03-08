Inter 2-0 Spal, Politano and Gagliardini win a vital 3 points for Inter
10 March at 17:10Inter took on SPAL at San Siro, the day after their 111th birthday, on a frustrating afternoon for the Nerazzurri. Lautaro Martínez' goal was cancelled by VAR and Brozović was the substituted just before half-time for Inter which will leave the swallows for Luciano Spalletti ahead of next week's Derby della Madonnina against city rivals AC Milan. Gagliardini doubled the lead after 77 minutes and Inter finished off the game with calmness.
Handanović 6.5 - Had very little to do all game.
Brozović 5.5 - Cut a frustrated figure throughout. Picked up a knock before half-time and was replaced by Candreva.
Gagliardini 6.5 - Looked like a player that had not played many minutes recently. However, he did get Inter's second one.
Cédric 6.5 - His deliveries in the final 3rd very good today with a couple of crosses to Lautaro in particular highlight.
Miranda 6 - Took a knock to the face in the opening minutes. Defended well enough but looked shaky when in possession.
de Vrij 6.5 - Commanding in the air. Cool and calming presence in defence.
Dalbert 6 - Tried to get forward as often as possible
Mário 6 - Looked calm on the ball but never really managed to create anything.
Politano 6 - Hot and cold performance by the Italian but did not score the crucial opening goal of the game.
Asamoah 6.5 - His versatility vital today, featuring in 3 different positions.
Lautaro 7 - Was unlucky to have a fantastic goal. 3.
SUBS:
Candreva 5.5 (42 ') - Failed to influence the game as much as he would have liked.
Ranocchia 6 (45 ') - Introduced for Miranda for the second half.
Valero 6 (73 ') - Came on with 15 minutes to go, to ensure Inter remained calm in possession.
SPAL
Viviano 6, Bonifazi 7, Vicari 6.5, Felipe 6.5, Fares, Valolti 6.5, Missiroli 6.5, Schiattarella 6.5, Kurtić 6, Petanga 6, Flaccari 6, SUBS: Dickmann (61 ') 6, Paloschi (72') 6, Antenucci ( 82 ') N / A
@ LMiller2411
