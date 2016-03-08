Inter 2-2 Torino; match report and player ratings
26 August at 23:00After losing to Sassuolo last weekend, Inter Milan needed to bounce back with a win over Torino in their first home match of the season. Despite this, Inter showed a lack of desire as Torino were able to battle their way back into the game, with the final score at 2-2.
Inter Milan got the game off to a flying start when Ivan Perisic found the back of the net after an assist from Mauro Icardi in the 7th minute. Torino quickly found themselves in a deeper hole when Stefan de Vrij scored his first goal for Inter, after moving on a free from Lazio, in the 33rd minute. Inter looked on top and, up until half-time, looked hungry for another.
However, with half-time, Torino flipped a switch and began to dominate the Inter side in their own stadium. Andrea Belotti made it 2-1 in the 55th minute, after an assist from Iago Falque, before Soualiho Meite scored his first goal for Torino to equalise in the 68th minute. For the rest of the match, Torino looked the more likely to take the three points, with Inter visibly rattled by the strong Torino turnaround.
