Inter 4-0 Rapid Vienna ratings: Perisic shines as Nerazzurri qualify to the next round

Inter beat Rapid Vienna 4-0 at San Siro to progress to the next round of the Europa League after winning 1-0 in Vienna last week. Rapid started brightly but any chance of a comeback was quashed when Vecino poked home after 11 minutes.



Ranocchia, who was enjoying a rare start, then doubled the lead with a volley from outside the box to put the tie beyond any doubt. Perišić capped a great performance with a magnificent individual effort and then he turned into the provider, cutting the ball back from the by-line to Politano who put the icing on the cake.



Here are our player ratings of the match:



Handanović 6 – Was a pedestrian for the majority of the match.



Cédric 5.5 – Doesn’t offer the same defensively as D’Ambrosio and was caught out occasionally as Rapid looked to exploit his right flank. He is a good crosser of the ball though and looks better going forward.



Ranocchia 6 – Scored with a marvellous volley, that any striker would of been pleased with, and you could see how much it meant to him. Was brought back to reality when his miss kick allowed Rapid to half chance in behind.



Škriniar 6 – Was a little bit too relaxed on the ball that nearly got him into trouble. Apart from that another good all-round performance. Made way for Miranda.



Asamoah 6 – Very solid at the back but a quiet game going forward, for his standards. Booked.



Brozović 6.5 – Another solid performance at the heart of the Inter midfield. Had a decent attempt from the edge of the area that he should have got on target. Was replaced after an hour to rest his legs.



Vecino 7– Made the most of Candreva’s flushed shot to give Inter the lead with a nice finish. Was positive and always looked to get the ball forward. Solid overall performance.



Nainggolan 6 – Looked tired participating in his 4th game without a rest.



Candreva 5.5 – His final ball wasn’t up to scratch and often broke up the Inter attack. Missed two glorious chances from only a matter of yards out. Not a good day for him.



Perišić 8 – Just like at the weekend, he was Inter’s most lively player. Got a goal and an assist. It was his ball across the face of the box that led to the opener. His delivery was dangerous all night and he even grabbed a goal himself after rounding the goalkeeper and finished with a lovely dink. Looks to have his mojo back.



Lautaro 6 – Struggled to really get in the game in the first half. Should have done better when he headed straight into the goalkeeper’s hands. Only lasted 65 minutes.



Valero (60’) 6 – Came on for Brozović.



Politano (65’) 6.5 - Replaced Lautaro and spearheaded the Inter attack for the last 25 minutes. Made it 4 - 0 when he converted Perišić’s cross.



Miranda (76’) N/A



Rapid Vienn: Strebinger 5.5, Potzmann 6, Sonnleitner 5.5, M Hofmann 6, Bolingoli-Mbombo 6.5, Grahovac 6,5, Ljubicic 6, Murg 6, Knasmüllner 6, Ivan 6, Pavlovic 6, SUBS: Müldür (63’) 6, Schwab (63’) 6, Schobesberger (74’) 5.5