Inter 5-0 Genoa Ratings: Gagliardini shines, Joao Mario back to scoring

Inter grabbed their 7th consecutive Serie A victory with a crushing 5-0 win against Genoa a the San Siro and are now once again level on points with Napoli in second place.



The Nerazzurri started off the match with great fashion, scoring two goals in the first twenty minutes, with Roberto Gagliardini and Matteo Politano grabbing the goals for the home side.



Gagliardini completed his brace at the beginning of the second half to give his team a three-goal cushion after which coach Luciano Spalletti made three changes that seemed to have indicated a calm end to the match.



However, in the dying minutes of the match, Inter added two more goals to their tally, as Joao Mario returning to the scoring sheet with a goal and substitute Radja Nainggolan finished off the visitors in the final minute, with the same Joao Mario making the assist, thus marking the team's 7th consecutive victory in Serie A.



