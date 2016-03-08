Inter, a complete defence that cost less than Caldara

Given the numbers, it must be said that the Nerazzurri management has managed to do something that is far from easy ion today's market: strengthening your squad with quality players for a low cost. The directors in charge didn't just manage to find the right profiles, but also the right prices.

First, the San Siro brought in Milan Skriniar from Sampdoria, who cost them between €15m and 20m. In today's market, this is certainly not a lot, especially considering how he has performed for the team since. However, Inter's biggest success lies in the other two signings.

In fact, to complete the defence, they brought in de Vrij and finally Godin. In other words, one important reinforcement for the defence per summer. Furthermore, the latter two arrived on a free transfer, and the fact is that Inter's entire defence costs less than what Milan paid for Caldara (not to mention de Ligt and Juve).