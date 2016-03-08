Inter accelarte contacts for Chelsea man amid Spinazzola-Politano standby: the latest
17 January at 18:00With the arrival of Spinazzola from Roma in a swap deal including Matteo Politano blocked at the moment, Inter Milan are looking for other options on the transfer market to strengthen their wingback positions. A player that interests the Nerazzurri is Victor Moses, as reported by Sky Sport.
The player has already given his positive opinion to return under the leadership of Antonio Conte and even Fenerbahce would not oppose the sale of the Nigerian, who in the first part of the season only collected 6 appearances with the Turkish side.
Chelsea, the owner of the player, would take him back and would be willing to give him on loan to Inter after initially requesting a fee of just under 10 million euros for a sale outright. Thus, soon Antonio Conte could reunite with his former player who performed positively at the Stamford Bridge under the guidance of the current Inter coach.
