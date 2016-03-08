Inter accelerate for Chelsea and Napoli target; plan to sign before U21 Euros
22 May at 23:00Inter Milan continue to consider Cagliari starlet Nicolo Barella as their top priority for midfield this summer, the Nerazzurri having attempted (and failed) to sign the talented Italian in the winter transfer market.
Barella's current contract with Cagliari expires in 2022 but, after breaking through into the Italian national team, as well as impressing many with his performances at Cagliari, Inter are keen to do a deal this summer.
Cagliari's demands, however, are considered to be too steep to pay in cash alone; the club asking for around €50m from Inter, or any other interested club, for his services - a figure that Inter are not prepared to pay in full. However, although Cagliari would prefer cash, there is the possibility that Inter could use one or two youth prospects to help sweeten the deal and lower the amount of cash needed to sign Barella.
Inter, however, will face competition from both Chelsea and Napoli for Barella's signature.
