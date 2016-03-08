Inter, acceleration needed for Eriksen: Brozovic injury causes concern

There is great concern for Marcelo Brozovic. Yes, because the exit on crutches from the Lecce stadium isn't a good sign, although we won't know for sure until the medical examinations have been carried out. However, as Mediaset states, the ankle sprain is likely to be serious.



Consequently, he could be on the sidelines for a while, which is the news that Antonio Conte wanted. Therefore, an acceleration is needed in the negotiations for Christian Eriksen, perhaps working to have him available already for the game on Sunday against Cagliari.



The lost ground on Juventus is still clearly recoverable but the performance against Lecce wasn't promising. Furthermore, Lazio shouldn't be ruled out as they are just two points behind.



In other words, as the report continues, Eriksen suddenly becomes very important. His agent, Martin Schoots, is in London to discuss the release of his client. Inter raised the offer for Tottenham to 18 million: very little is missing for the closure.



