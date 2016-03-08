Inter, Adani: 'When Conte talks about Juve, it's because he didn't get Dzeko'
30 October at 10:45Former Inter defender Daniele Adani discussed Nerazzurri coach Antonio Conte’s words after last night’s 2-1 victory over Brescia to Italian broadcaster Sky Sports Italia via Calciomercato.com.
"When Conte talks about Juve, it's not by chance. He's saying, 'you didn't get me Dzeko, you got Sanchez, that's fine but Dzeko plays 40 games, Sanchez has played a few games and he's more at risk and in fact he gets hurt'. Now we have to make up for it.”
The Nerazzurri signed the 30-year-old former Manchester United forward on loan this summer, with no obligation to buy. He initially had a strong start to his Inter career, scoring one goal and providing one assist in his first three appearances for the Milanese side, however he then suffered an injury whilst on international duty with Chile that won’t see him return until January next year.
Apollo Heyes
