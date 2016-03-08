Inter, Adriano: 'Soon a documentary and science fiction film about me will be released'
16 April at 14:15Former Inter Milan forward Adriano has spoken to fcInterNews to announce the release of his documentary; focused on his career and the trials and tribulations that he had to overcome.
"Soon a documentary about my life will be released and also a science fiction film that concerns me. The actor who will play me has not yet been chosen. The director and staff of the film will go soon to Italy to talk with the people with whom I shared my life in the country.
"Inter-Roma? I scored two goals in the final of the Italian Cup, but I also inflated the net in the league. I love the Nerazzurri supporters and I also have a lot of respect for the Roma fans.
"Mourinho? Josè is a great coach. But I must say that I like Luciano Spalletti too. The decision depends on the club."
