Inter alerted as Man United maintain rigid position on Lukaku
16 June at 10:15Romelu Lukaku to Inter Milan is a difficult operation but, nevertheless, the Nerazzurri want to try. The Belgian is Antonio Conte's first name to reinforce the attack but the latest on the deals is not positive.
According to Gazzetta dello Sport, the optimism of the past few days, following Lukaku's declarations of love towards Serie A and Antonio Conte, was replaced by pessimism in recent hours, dictated by the rigid position of Manchester United on the matter.
United have refused a swap deal involving the Belgian and Inter's outcast Mauro Icardi, who is not a part of Conte's technical project and the Nerazzurri will look to sell him this summer. The Red Devils want cash only from the Italian club and the demand is high: 80 million euros.
Moreover, the Engish club has stiffened in its position even more after Lukaku's declarations while on international duty, from which a clear intention of forcing a sale can be seen.
