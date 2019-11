Inter, Alexis Sanchez to undergo a new medical check over next few days

Inter are hoping to get injured forward Alexis Sanchez back as soon as possible, with the player set to undergo a new specialist check in Barcelona over the next few days to evaluate when he can return, according to a report from Rome based newspaper Corriere dello Sport via Calciomercato.com today.The report details how coach Antonio Conte is incredibly keen for the 30-year-old Chilean forward to return, so he has more offensive options, rather than relying on Romelu Lukaku and Lautaro Martinez in every game.Apollo Heyes