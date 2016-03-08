Inter, alternative to Chelsea striker Giroud found
07 November at 16:15Inter coach Antonio Conte is keen to strengthen the Nerazzurri’s attack in January and have another player at his disposal to allow both Lautaro Martinez and Romelu Lukaku to rest. An alternative to Chelsea striker Olivier Giroud has been identified, according to a report from Rome based newspaper Corriere dello Sport via Calciomercato.com.
The report details how the Nerazzurri are keen to sign the 33-year-old Frenchman from the South London side. His contract is due to expire with Chelsea next June and his limited playing time this season may convince him to make the move over to Milan from London.
However, the report adds, if Inter fail to acquire Giroud then they already have an alternative in mind. That player is 24-year-old Italian striker Andrea Petagna. Contracted to SPAL until 2023, Petagna is also wanted by fellow Milanese side AC Milan, owing to his impressive physicality and high work rate.
For more news, visit our homepage!
Apollo Heyes
Go to comments