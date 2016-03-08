Inter and AC Milan boosted as Municipality approves restructuring of San Siro
24 July at 15:40Good news for Inter Milan and AC Milan fans because the municipality of Milan has approved the extra ordinary work to be done at the home stadium of the two clubs, the San Siro.
The company owned by both the clubs, MI Stadio which deals with operational management, in agreement with the Palazzo Marino Sports, with a total value of 15 million euros to be achieved by June 2020.
"The Technical College for the concession of use and management of the G. Meazza Stadium and related services has approved the annual program of ordinary maintenance interventions and the plan of work to deduct extraordinary maintenance and innovation of the stadium to be carried out by June 2020,” the statement read.
Roberta Guaineri, Municipal Councilor for Sport, said: "Milan and Inter for their efforts in the maintenance and renovation of the Meazza Stadium.The plan of work and innovations to be made to the structure will allow us to continue to define the stadium of our city World football scale.”
