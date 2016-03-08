Inter and Milan join extensive list of clubs interested in Bundesliga revelation Luka Jovic

Barcelona seem to the club most interested in the services of Eintracht Frankfurt star and Bundesliga revelation of the season Luka Jovic. According to Marca, after the Europa League match against Inter, the Blaugrana representatives contacted the player's agent but Barcelona are not the only team in the race for the Serbian starlet.



The competition is strong. Real Madrid also appreciate the player, while Bayern also have Jovic on the radar as well as several English clubs. According to the Spanish paper, even Italian clubs have requested information about the player, in particular, Inter Milan, AC Milan and Napoli.



Jovic himself wants to reflect and not make any impulsive decisions. He knows well that this is a decisive moment in his career but neither he nor his entourage want to make a hasty decision.