Inter and AC Milan reply to City Council's declaration of public interest in new stadium
08 November at 20:30Inter and AC Milan have replied to the words of Milan mayor Beppe Sala, following the declaration of public interest in the projects for the new stadium, according to a report from Calciomercato.com.
"In relation to today's resolution of the City Council, which recognises the Public Interest in the proposal presented by AC Milan and FC Internazionale Milano, the Clubs reserve the right to analyse in detail the act and assess whether the conditions imposed are compatible with the feasibility and economic sustainability of the project.”
Both the Milanese sides have been keen to demolish the existing San Siro stadium in order to make space for one of their two proposed projects. However, the City Council have been incredibly keen to kill this idea and secure the future of the historic San Siro stadium.
For more news, visit our homepage!
Apollo Heyes
Go to comments