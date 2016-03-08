Inter and AC Milan to continue fight for Udinese star in January

Inter and AC Milan are continuing their fight for 25-year-old Argentinian winger Rodrigo De Paul, according to a report from Calciomercato.com, with the fight set to continue in the upcoming January transfer window.The report details how both Milanese sides believe that De Paul can fill a hole in both squads in the attacking department, with both sides desperate for more attacking depth as they continue their projects this season.Last winter, both clubs attempted to sign the Udinese star, the report continues, but failed to meet the financial demands set by the Friulan club, with the president keen to not lose his star player. However, this set back hasn’t killed the dreams of both Milan clubs, and so this January they will both try again to secure his signature.Udinese are set to ask for €35 million for the 25-year-old, a high number which shows his importance to the club. Whilst the chance of securing him on loan isn’t impossible, Udinese would prefer to sell him for that price, a high figure for both Inter and AC Milan.Apollo Heyes