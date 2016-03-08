Inter and AC Milan to face off for PSV starlet on transfer market
23 March at 11:30Steven Bergwijn is one of the most interesting prospects across Europe. The 21-year-old PSV attacker has scored 12 goals and assisted another 13 across all competitions for his team, attracting the interest of many top European sides, including the Milanese giants AC Milan and Inter Milan.
According to Gazzetta dello Sport, the young winger is Inter's first choice to replace the likely outgoing Ivan Perisic in the summer transfer market, as the Croatian international remains interested in a move to the Premier League, with Tottenham and Arsenal in the background.
Ausilio and Marotta would like to replace the player with Bergwijn but there is competition from Milan, who are pressing for the player. Leonardo, for now, is limiting himself to observing the evolution of the situation, waiting for a potential qualification to the Champions League and an eye on Financial Fair Play regulations. But he is ready to seriously enter the running for the Dutch starlet.
But it is not only the Nerazzurri and Rossoneri who are interested in Bergwijn. Chelsea and Bayern Munich have long been interested in the player and both clubs possess a strong economic power, despite Chelsea currently having a transfer ban for the next two sessions.
