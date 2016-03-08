Inter and Arsenal target ‘will move to England in January’
05 October at 11:30Atlanta United have quickly risen as one of the best-performing and most exciting American MLS teams, combining a strong and loyal fan-base with a very talented squad. One of the club’s pioneering players is playmaker Miguel Almiron, the Paraguayan who signed for Atlanta 2 years ago from Argentine side Lanus; having helped the latter win the Argentine league in his final season with the side.
Almiron was a target of Inter whilst he was at Lanus but the Nerazzurri failed to bid and the played ended up going to the United States.
Now, Darren Eales, the President of Atlanta United, has revealed the future of Almiron, speaking to Fox Sport: “The future of Almiron is already decided, will move to England in January.”
Fox Sport suggest that the club in question is actually Arsenal, yet any one of the top Premier League clubs (Liverpool, Chelsea, Manchester United, for example) could make a move for the Paraguayan.
For more news, views and features, visit our homepage.
Go to comments