Inter and Atletico to battle it out for Chelsea forward
11 December at 12:05Inter and Atletico Madrid are set to do battle for Chelsea forward Olivier Giroud this January market as both sides look to bolster their attacking depth (via football london).
The 33-year-old has found minutes at Stamford Bridge limited since the emergence of young talent Tammy Abraham. Chelsea manager Frank Lampard has favoured the youth over the French veteran and this will present a new opportunity for the former Arsenal forward to jump ship come January if the offer is appropriate.
The chelsea coach cared to comment following the sides 2-1 win over Lille in the Uefa Champions League on Tuesday night
Lampard has confessed that doing business in January is difficult, seeing as though the club has just been released from their ban by UEFA.
The club has also listed Red Bull Leipzig’s Timo Werner and Lyon’s Moussa Dembele are among the striking options on their radar if they were to replace Giroud for depth in January.
Anthony Privetera
