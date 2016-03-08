Inter and Barca target wants Champions League move in January
20 September at 17:30Celta Vigo’s Stanislav Lobotka was one of the names mentioned frequently over the course of the summer transfer window, with Inter, PSG, Barcelona and Napoli all interested in the Slovak midfielder.
Speaking to the press, Lobotka revealed his aspirations to leave Celta Vigo in January, to play for a Champions League club; putting all the interested clubs on red alert:
“Yes, in the summer there were offers from different clubs, but I will play with Celta at least for half the season. Future? It is clear that all Celta players want to try an adventure in a bigger club in Europe. In football, everyone wants to play in the Champions League. Anyway, I'm happy here, I focus on doing well with Celta, then in January we'll see what happens.”
Lobotka has a €42million release clause in his Celta contract however it is likely that the clubs interested would not need to pay this much, given the player’s intention to leave the club.
