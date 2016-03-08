Inter and Chelsea target 'among the best in Europe'

01 June at 16:45
Elseid Hysaj's future appears to lie away from Napoli. Hysaj has been linked with moves to both Chelsea and Inter Milan in the past months, as well as Lazio, as of late. Speaking to Radio Marte about Hysaj's future, his agent, Mario Giuffredi, revealed more:

"After four years it is right for him to go away. He has proven to be among the best in Europe for three years, then with technical change he paid a little in terms of his performance. I'm sorry for being an agent and a Neapolitan who, in the first year despite being a bit below performance, received too many criticisms. For three years he gave his heart and demonstrated a great level, it was not correct to attack him in this way. He didn't even hurt, but it was enough."

