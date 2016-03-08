Inter and expiring contracts: Eriksen closing, feedback from Mertens
21 January at 12:00There is no shortage in Marotta and Ausilio's curriculum, constant shots at no cost. The rule is the same: when there is an illustrious contract at maturity, the ground is ready to be stepped on.
Operations that arise from afar, from the Pirlo and the Pogba to the de Vrij, Inter is about to take advantage of the situation of Christian Eriksen closing an operation closer and closer to the finish.
It is the hours of the blitz of agent Martin Schoots in London to define all the final, logistical details with English club Tottenham, the Nerazzurri offer will rise to over 15 million thanks to new bonuses and so we plan to close just under 20 million to bring the Dane to Milan already within this week, reports calciomercato.
Inter have already signed two Premier League players this January transfer market in Manchester United winger Ashley Young and Chelsea winger Victor Moses who will join from his loan to Fenerbahce.
Anthony Privetera
