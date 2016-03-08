Inter and Germany legend: 'Here in Germany everyone laughs at the Icardi situation'

brehme
21 February at 15:45
Former Inter Milan and Germany legend Andreas Brehme, who spent four years with Inter Milan from 1988 to 1992, has spoken to FCInterNews about the Mauro Icardi situation:

"That mess with Icardi? I do not understand Mauro. He is a great player and a very strong striker. He is a strong person, we are talking about a young man of 26. I did not understand why he should, at all costs, demand the band. Rather, it may be better for him not to be the team captain, it can become an advantage in his favour. The club has made this decision, Icardi can have a freer head, and here in Germany everyone laughs at the situation. They write in negative tones of the Nerazzurri. And the fact that everything seems to have been triggered by a woman, by Wanda Nara, wife and agent of the Argentine."

For more news, views and features, visit our homepage.
 
@snhw_

Comments

comments powered by Disqus

More news about...

Inter
 

Calciomercato.com ha aggiornato la propria Privacy Policy in funzione della nuova legge europea, la General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR).

Leggi l'informativa sulla privacy

Questo sito utilizza cookie, anche di terze parti, per inviarti pubblicità e servizi in linea con le tue preferenze. Se vuoi saperne di più o negare il consenso a tutti o ad alcuni cookie.

Leggi l'informativa sui cookie

Scorrendo la pagina o cliccando il pulsante "ho capito" acconsenti all'uso dei cookie e accetti la privacy policy.