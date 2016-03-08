Inter and Germany legend: 'Here in Germany everyone laughs at the Icardi situation'
21 February at 15:45Former Inter Milan and Germany legend Andreas Brehme, who spent four years with Inter Milan from 1988 to 1992, has spoken to FCInterNews about the Mauro Icardi situation:
"That mess with Icardi? I do not understand Mauro. He is a great player and a very strong striker. He is a strong person, we are talking about a young man of 26. I did not understand why he should, at all costs, demand the band. Rather, it may be better for him not to be the team captain, it can become an advantage in his favour. The club has made this decision, Icardi can have a freer head, and here in Germany everyone laughs at the situation. They write in negative tones of the Nerazzurri. And the fact that everything seems to have been triggered by a woman, by Wanda Nara, wife and agent of the Argentine."
