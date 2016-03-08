Inter and Juve among list of clubs set to fight for Tottenham's Eriksen in January
26 December at 14:00With the January transfer window rapidly approaching, multiple top clubs around Europe are set to fight for the signature of Tottenham Hotspur midfielder Christian Eriksen, with both Inter and Juventus involved, according to reports from the British press via Calciomercato.com today.
The reports detail how Manchester United, Bayern Munich and Real Madrid are all set to battle the two Italian clubs for the signature of the 27-year-old Danish midfielder. The player’s contract expires with the North London club next summer and therefore all these clubs are looking to sign the talismanic midfielder next summer on a free transfer.
So far this season Eriksen has scored two goals and provided three assists in 20 appearances across all competitions for Spurs, a disappointing haul compared to last season, potentially due to his unsettled nature. Last season Eriksen earnt ten goals and provided 17 assists in 51 appearances, being one of the most important players in the Tottenham squad.
Apollo Heyes
