Inter and Juve face competition from Madrid, Man Utd and City for Italy starlet

06 February at 18:30
Italy international, Federico Chiesa, continues to be linked with a move away from the Stadio Artemio Franchi. Chiesa is one of the hottest names in Italy with many clubs planning ahead to summer market, however Fiorentina fans hope they can cling onto their star winger beyond then.

According to Italian newspaper the Corriere dello Sport, Inter and Juventus lead the race from Italy, in addition to Bayern Munich, Real Madrid, Manchester City and Manchester United. The Viola value Chiesa at 60 million but the number continues to rise after the excellent performance of the player so far in 2019.

Chisea has seven goals since the turn of the year already, with 3 of them coming in a 7 -1 humiliation of Roma in the Coppa Italia.

