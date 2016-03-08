Inter and Juve ready to duel for trio of Italian starlets: the situation
29 February at 18:00The on-the-field battle between Juventus and Inter Milan was postponed to May this year due to the Coronavirus crisis in Italy but the race for the Serie A title still continues and the battle between the two forces of Italian football also continues off the field, on the transfer market.
Both the Bianconeri and the Nerazzurri share many common goals and crossed paths, especially Italian ones, with the clubs targetting the brightest talents on the Apennine peninsula and looking to rejuvenate their squads next summer.
As reported by Tuttosport (via calciomercato.com), the clash between the two on the market starts from Brescia's Sandro Tonali, who is experiencing a very positive first season in Serie A and president Massimo Cellino will be looking to sell him for a very high figure.
Another name is Gaetano Castrovilli, who is also playing his first Serie A season for Fiorentina and has surprised everyone with consistency and maturity at the Artemio Franchi. Finally, also at Fiorentina, Federico Chiesa is a name that has been circulating for much longer and who would definitely be the most expensive operations of those mentioned.
