Inter and Juve target Emerson's agent: 'He is happy with Chelsea and won't leave now'
08 January at 19:00Chelsea full back Emerson Palmieri's agent, Fernando Garcia, discussed the player’s future in an interview with Italian media outlet FcInterNews via Calciomercato.com today. Both Juventus and Inter are interested in acquiring the player.
"Chelsea at the moment are not going to deprive themselves of Emerson Palmieri. He is happy in London and so now he won't change teams.”
The 25-year-old Italian, who is contracted by the Blues until 2022, has made 16 appearances across all competitions for the South London club this season, providing one assist in that time. Both the Bianconeri and the Nerazzurri have been following the player closely.
Apollo Heyes
