Inter and Juve to battle for Castrovilli
18 December at 11:15First opponents on the field, then market allies? Fiorentina and Rome, facing each other on Friday evening in the last championship match of 2019, but for some time linked by their respective needs and strategies for strengthening. (via calciomercato).
As demonstrated by the Veretout operation of last summer or the speeches launched very recently for the return to Florence of Nikola Kalinic or the possible passage in purple for Alessandro Florenzi.
The new name, the last on the list, is that of Gaetano Castrovilli, a revelation of this Serie A that also the Giallorossi's Gianluca Petrachi has put in his sights.
The interest of Inter and Juventus, plus the renewal up to June 2024 of the past weeks made the evaluation of the Apulian midfielder jump out, but Roma has its cards to play to surprise the competition.
For example that Alessio Riccardi , a 2001 class talent, the pride of the nursery of the Capitoline club asked several times by Juventus, but recently often followed by Fiorentina's sporting director Daniele Pradè. Another ex in this story and that for this could have a fast track.
Anthony Privetera
