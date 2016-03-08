Inter and Juve warned: Man Utd striker is a ‘fake’ free agent
16 November at 15:55Manchester United star and Juventus target is reportedly a false free agent and it would be impossible for the bianconeri to sign him before the summer of 2020.
Martial has been in impressive form for the Red Devils in the last few weeks and had drawn links with the likes of Juve, Tottenham and Chelsea this past summer.
Sky Italia state that since Martial has a clause in his contract which allows United to automatically renew his deal for another year, Juve will find it difficult to sign him before the summer of 2020.
Martial's current deal at Old Trafford runs out in the summer of 2019.
