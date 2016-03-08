'Inter and Juve would benefit from Dybala-Icardi swap'
06 March at 18:15Former Inter manager Gigi Simoni believes Inter and Juventus should swap Paulo Dybala and Mauro Icardi in the summer. Both Argentinean are not sure about their future at their clubs. Icardi is out of action since he was stripped of the captain armband while Dybala is playing far from the goal and is reported to be unhappy with his playing position.
Speaking to NewNotizie.it, the former Inter manager said: "The situation is surreal, to say the least. In my career, I've never seen a player that calls himself out of action. I think both clubs would benefit from a swap deal between Icardi and Dybala. It would be good for all the parties involved. They are two big players who can make a difference but with the other team. We'll see how it will end up".
Inter met both Icardi and Wanda Nara today but at the moment there is no chance to see the Argentinean back in action for the Nerazzurri anytime soon.
