Inter and Juventus, Chelsea have set a price tag on transfer target Emerson
04 December at 15:30Chelsea have set a price tag on their Italo-Brazilian left back Emerson Palmieri, who is wanted by both Inter and Juventus, according to a report from Milan based newspaper Corriere della Sera via Calciomercato.com today.
The report details how the South London club want at least €30 million for the 25-year-old full back, amidst the interest from both the Nerazzurri and the Bianconeri, who both are keen to sign the player in the upcoming January transfer window.
Contracted to Chelsea until 2022, Emerson has made 11 appearances so far this season for the English club, being a consistent part of coach Frank Lampard’s squad. Despite suffering from a hamstring injury earlier this season, the player has returned to fitness and continued to impress with the young squad.
Both the Turin based club and Milan based club believe that Emerson can prove to be a vital addition in the upcoming January transfer widnow, as the two clubs fight for the league title.
Apollo Heyes
