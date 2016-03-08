Inter and Juventus consider Dybala-Icardi swap

Inter are furious, and the relationship with their former captain Mauro Icardi now seems to be beyond repair. In fact, sporting director Piero Ausilio is already working to find a replacement on the market, as reported by Gazzetta.

However, the sale of the striker will have to bring in the right amount in order to help with budgetary gains and buy the replacement. The first player that the Nerazzurri have set their sights on is Paulo Dybala of Juventus.

Icardi, on the other hand, would like to join either Napoli or Juventus, as he wants to stay in Italy. Therefore, as added by Corriere Della Sera, both sides are considering an Icardi-Dybala swap.