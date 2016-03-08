Inter and Juventus could battle for Tottenham star

Serie A giants Juventus and Inter could reportedly be involved in a head to head battle to sign Tottenham's Christian Eriksen.



The Dane has been heavily linked with a move away from the North London Premier League giants. He even claimed that he would want to move but failed to rule out a potential stay at the club.



Tuttosport claim that Inter are very much interested and Beppe Marotta has initiated initial contact already. They also claim that Spurs are willing to hand him a new deal worth 12 million euros a season. He'd be free to negotiate with clubs in January since his current deal runs out in the summer of 2020.