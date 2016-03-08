Inter and Juventus on alert as Chiesa opens to a farewell
09 February at 13:50Federico Chiesa is one of the brightest talents of Italian football and has attracted the interest of various top clubs it e last months, with Juventus and Inter in the front row in the race for the starlet. The 21-year-old attacker spoke to Sportweek about his future, opening to a future away from the Artemio Franchi.
"Becoming an icon like Antognoni? I am nobody compared to Antognoni, he left an indelible mark in Italian sport, I'm only playing in my third professional season. I do not know but I think that in today's football becoming an icon and being at one club for the whole career is complicated," he said.
"My most beautiful moment? The debut against Juventus. It was not expected and when Paulo Sousa told me, I was stunned. I was also afraid a bit but then it passed. It was all beautiful, even when the steward did not want to let me enter the field after the interval. He did not know me, so when I tried to get to the bench to see the second half, he did not let me in," Chiesa added.
