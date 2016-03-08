Inter and Juventus on alert as Lukaku reveals playing in Serie A is 'a dream'

25 April at 10:45
Romelu Lukaku's name has been circulating around Serie A clubs, especially Juventus and Inter Milan, for some time now and the Belgian striker himself has added fuel to the rumours in an interview with Sky Sport.

"Playing in Serie A is a dream, it would really be a dream. I hope to be able to play there sooner or later, even if at the moment I am focused on Manchester United and fourth place," he said.

​Lukaku also revealed a background about his football idol: "The first memory I have of football is the 1998 UEFA Cup final between Inter and Lazio. When I saw Ronaldo playing, I realized if I wanted to become a professional, I would have to train very hard."

"Mourinho? I wanted to play at Chelsea, so I left. I have never quarrelled with him but if one thing is not right, I am of the opinion that it is better to leave. When I met him again at United, he gave me so much. I will be eternally grateful to him," Lukaku concluded.

