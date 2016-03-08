Inter and Juventus race for Rakitic close to end
29 August at 11:30There is a Derby d’Italia in the transfer market. According to Tuttosport via Calciomercato.com, Juventus and Inter are competing for Barcelona’s midfielder Ivan Rakitic. The 31-year-old Croatian is set to move away from the Spanish giants before the transfer window closes next week and both the Bianconeri and Nerazzurri are keen to acquire the World Cup finalist. Over the next few days, both clubs will make concrete offers for the player, who is already fluent in Italian.
Apollo Heyes
