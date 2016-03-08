Inter and Juventus race for Rakitic close to end

29 August at 11:30
There is a Derby d’Italia in the transfer market. According to Tuttosport via Calciomercato.com, Juventus and Inter are competing for Barcelona’s midfielder Ivan Rakitic. The 31-year-old Croatian is set to move away from the Spanish giants before the transfer window closes next week and both the Bianconeri and Nerazzurri are keen to acquire the World Cup finalist. Over the next few days, both clubs will make concrete offers for the player, who is already fluent in Italian.

For more news, visit our homepage!
Apollo Heyes

Comments

comments powered by Disqus

More news about...

Inter
Juventus

Globetrotter

05/07
Leeds United to Qatar? “Pure rumour"
 

Calciomercato.com ha aggiornato la propria Privacy Policy in funzione della nuova legge europea, la General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR).

Leggi l'informativa sulla privacy

Questo sito utilizza cookie, anche di terze parti, per inviarti pubblicità e servizi in linea con le tue preferenze. Se vuoi saperne di più o negare il consenso a tutti o ad alcuni cookie.

Leggi l'informativa sui cookie

Scorrendo la pagina o cliccando il pulsante "ho capito" acconsenti all'uso dei cookie e accetti la privacy policy.

We'd like to show you notifications for the latest news and updates.