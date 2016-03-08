Inter and Juventus, Sky Sports Italia breaks viewership record
07 October at 19:00Yesterday’s Derby d’Italia was the most watched football match in the history of Sky Sports Italia, according to Calciomercato.com.
An average of 3,242,759 spectators witnessed Juventus beat Inter 2-1 at the San Siro in the first Derby d’Italia of the season, with a peak of 4,563,058 total viewers.
Last night’s match was the most important so far of the season, with Antonio Conte’s Inter breaking their perfect run in the league, allowing the Bianconeri to rise one point above them in the league table.
Apollo Heyes
