Inter and Juventus target 'still has lots to give at Barcelona'

12 October at 12:00
Chilean midfielder Arturo Vidal has been a target of both Juventus and Inter Milan in recent months. The midfielder nearly signed for Inter in the summer of 2018 from Bayern Munich before a last minute move from Barcelona sabotaged the Nerazzurri dreams. Rumours have started to float around once again suggesting Inter and Juve could make a move for Vidal but, speaking to Sport, the player himself appears to have closed the door on the idea.

'​Inter and Juve? I'm happy here, I came to win and help the team do it. I can't change team every time the market opens. If then the coach or the company tells me that I'll have to leave, I'll do it. I have no problems, I think I still have a lot to give here and I want to reach goals like the Champions League. Everything, even winning the Copa del Rey and La Liga. I know it will be difficult, but we can do it and we are hungry.'

